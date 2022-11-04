Tulip Time Tickets: Check the lineup and grab your spot early!

HOLLAND, Mich. — The bulbs are planted, the line-up's been announced— it's easy to understand why we can't wait for spring!

With new and returning entertainment, Tulip Time's Executive Director, Gwen Auwerda visited the FOX 17 Morning Crew to give us a taste of what the festival will look like in 2023.

Tickets for shows will be on sale on November 15th, so make sure to keep an eye out for your favorite acts.

Tulip Time is May 6th-14th, 2023. FOX 17 is the official media partner for the event, so join us for your complete coverage and make sure to say hi as we tiptoe through the tulips and wave to our crew walking in the parade!