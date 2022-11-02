2023 Tulip Time Festival entertainment and exhibition line-up released

HOLLAND, Mich. — The wait is over!

The entertainment and exhibition line-up for the 2023 Tulip Time Festival has been released.

The festival will happen May 6-14 and FOX 17 is the official media partner for the 2023 event. Tickets for shows go on sale Wednesday, November 15 at 9 a.m.

Below is the line-up for the 2023 Tulip Time Festival:

International Exhibitions

Tulip Immersion Garden – One of the most popular Tulip Time exhibits, world-renowned Dutch horticulturist, Ibo Gülsen will display over 50,000 tulips in three stunning, raised displays to immerse guests in chest and eye-level tulips.

Musical Entertainment

Sara Evans

Girl Named Tom

Elton Rohn – The Premier Elton John Tribute Show

Tulip Time

New and Returning

Artisan Market - This year, the Artisan Market will be moving to the spacious Ottawa County Fairgrounds on Ottawa Beach Road in Holland. The Artisan Market will run from Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Historic Walking Tours - Costumed guides will show guests around the historical sites of Holland, providing an up-close visit to many sites and icons that make up our wonderful city.

Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tastings - Tulip City Brewstillery will be hosting this guided tasting with a historic spin.

Community Dutch Dance Lessons - Participants will be shown some beginner moves of Dutch Dance to take home and show off to their friends and family!

Dutch Dance Style Show - Local Dutch Dancers will strut their stuff in full costume, showing off their handmade, historically accurate dresses and suits from different provinces of the Netherlands.

Pass the Shoe Ceremony - As high school seniors leave the world of youth Dutch Dancing behind, they will “pass the shoe” to the next generation of high school dancers.

Art in Bloom Fine Art Showcase - The Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase will be open from Saturday, May 6 to Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Holland Civic Center Place.

Tall Ship Dockside Tour - The Friends Good Will tall shop will be moored at Boatwerks restaurants and available for dockside tours.

Street Parades

Gentex Kinderparade – Elementary school children will line up with their teachers and school administrators in full costumes and smiling faces as they march together through downtown Holland on May 11.

Quality Car Wash Volksparade - The Quality Car Wash Volksparade parade will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Local Performing Arts Series

Dazzle! A Tulip Time Talent Showcase - Dazzle! will be performing on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, at Central Wesleyan Church in Holland

Nana’s Naughty Knickers - Nana’s Naughty Knickers will be performed by the Holland Community Theatre throughout the festival.

American Legion Band - The Holland American Legion Band will be performing on Monday, May 10, 2023, at the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts.

Dutch Organ Music Old and New (1521 – Today!) - The Dutch Organ concert will be performing Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Hope Church

Quilt Show - The Quilt Show will run from Saturday, May 6, through Sunday, May 14, 2023, with the winner of the Quilt Raffle being announced Sunday, May 16.

Floral Arranging Class - The classes take place at their beautiful Holland flower shop location where you can browse through a vast assortment of occasion-themed gifts, Monday, May 8, and Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Tulip Time Run - This run offers a 10k, a 5k, and a Kid’s Fun Run option for runners of all ages and skill levels. The run will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Registration is open at TulipTime.com/run.

