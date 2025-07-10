Tips for men's health & mental health

WEST MICHIGAN — Maintaining a healthy routine can often be a difficult balance for men, especially if they have kids or spend a lot of time at work. Dr. David Rzeszutko, the Vice President of Medical and Clinical Operations at Priority Health says taking control of your health could start with some simple steps. Regular health screenings, staying active, and eating smart are some of the ways, with Dr. Rzeszutko also recommending men to limit drinking, quit smoking, prioritize your sleep and stress management. Dr. Rzeszutko says maintaining your mental health could be just as important to maintain as your physical health.

