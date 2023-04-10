Tickets on sale soon for Taco & Tequila Fest!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's back— it's usually sold out— and it's coming home!

Taco & Tequila Festival will be at Homer Stryker Field for the first time since 2019.

It's an all-ages festival, with plenty of non-alcoholic options (even for VIP tickets), yard games, and live music.

Those 21+ can take advantage of 50 tequila options.

And of course, tacos of every kind— from traditional to radical, you're sure to find something delicious.

Kalamazoo Growlers and Outlier Events

Tickets for the June 8 festival go on sale April 20, but priority list members get— well— priority.

Plus if you buy VIP tickets, you get into the festival an hour early, extra drink and taco tokens, and have access to exclusive tequilas.