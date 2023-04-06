Watch Now
Taco & Tequila Fest returns to home field

Logo Courtesy Kalamazoo Growlers and Outlier Events
Posted at 12:00 AM, Apr 06, 2023
KALAMAZOO — It's a bit of a homecoming for the Taco & Tequila Fest this year.

The Kalamazoo Growlers and Outlier Events have hosted the sold-out festival at diamonds in Grand Rapids and Lansing for the last three years.

In June they've got an extended road trip to Wisconsin, but— on July 8— they'll take the home field for the first time since 2019.

Taco devotees and tequila enthusiasts will descend on Homer Stryker Field for this all-ages event. (There will be non-alcoholic options— come on, guys)

The festival promises plenty of yard games, entertainment, and live music.

For the 21+ crowd, there will be 50 options— margaritas, cervezas, and straight tequila!

Tickets go on sale April 20 for the general public, but priority list membersget first dibs.

Taco & Tequila Fest starts at 4 p.m. VIP ticket-holders enter an hour early and get exclusive tequila options!

This event has sold out every year, so plan accordingly.

