Think you're protected from Carbon Monoxide?

MICHIGAN — Carbon Monoxide protection can end up low on the priority list. After all, it is pretty simple— right? When you notice the gas, get everyone out of the house.

Not really.

'Even easier if you have a detector!' you say. 'These things are rare…'

Try again.

Earlier this month we reportedsome pretty unsettling statistics on carbon monoxide poisoning tracking:

Only 75% of fire departments use the National Fire Incident Reporting System to report carbon monoxide calls

of fire departments use the National Fire Incident Reporting System to report carbon monoxide calls The CDC says CO kills 400 people every year, but that data is based on estimates that are decades old

Surveillance techniques weren’t designed for CO poisoning —National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association

'But that’s OK—everyone has a CO detector!'

Again, no.

Only about 14% of homes have a working CO detector according to the State Fire Marshal. (Yes, there are some people out there who think they’re protected who aren’t. Millions, actually.)

Time to pay a little closer attention.

DTE is working to improve its infrastructure and track carbon monoxide incidents and says protecting yourself comes down to a few easy questions.

Make sure you’ve got everything you need to protect your family from falling victim to CO poisoning. Your local fire department has combination CO/Smoke detectors and they'd be elated to help you inspect what you have or install new ones.

If you need more information or want someone to come out and inspect your gas meter, click here for resources from DTE.

Think you're experiencing CO poisoning right now? Call 911.