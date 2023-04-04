There's a push starting in Michigan to increase carbon monoxide awareness and data collection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Carbon monoxide kills hundreds of people every year. Despite the danger, millions of people across Michigan don’t have CO detectors in their homes.

According to data from the National Fire Incident Reporting System, fire departments across the state responded to at least 9,774 carbon monoxide calls in 2022.

Tracking down that data isn't easy and that number may not be accurate. The state does not have a dedicated carbon monoxide incident tracking system and hasn't for several years.

Also, only 75% of fire departments use NFRS and most of the data lacks details like injury or death.

"The CDC says 400 deaths per year, but those are based on estimates that are decades old, using surveillance techniques that were not designed for CO poisoning," explaind Charon McNabb. "So we know the number is not 400. But we don't know what the number is."

McNabb leads her Michigan based non-profit called the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association. She established the group in 2015 after finding out her home was poisoning her for more than a decade.

"I went to, what I thought were, the best doctors and after 11 years of suffering from debilitating illnesses they found four carbon monoxide leaks in my home."

According to the State Fire Marshal, 14% of homes have functioning CO detectors. That leaves 9.2 million people without a defense against the silent killer.

The Director of Gas Operations with DTE, Scotty Kehoe, explains that carbon monoxide is tasteless, odorless, and colorless. Meaning you cannot trust your five senses to immediately detect the gas. The first signs of dizziness, nausea, and fatigue may not even clue you in to its presence.

"Unfortunately, at the point when you experience those symptoms yourself, you've already crossed a threshold. And now you're at risk of some serious health ramifications," Kehoe said. "It is very hard to detect by human senses, considered impossible to detect by human senses, but can be quite deadly."

One of the best things DTE and fire experts say you can do is invest in your safety with a carbon monoxide detector.

Detectors cost anywhere from 20 to 75 dollars but many fire departments have detectors for those without one, thanks to funding through the legislative branch and the MI Prevention program.

In addition to free detectors MI Prevention is working to install a larger state data collection system and hope to have it up and running by end of summer.

It is the cooler months, even the transition between winter and spring, when CO detectors are needed the most.

Kehoe urges you to monitor external vents that release carbon monoxide. When the weather freezes and warms back and forth it can contribute to a buildup of ice that can block those vents and create a blockage.

While your furnace may seem like an obvious concern advocates like McNabb say your oven is actualy a major culprit.

"Be cautious when you're using your oven," she said. "Your oven is the only appliance or fuel burning appliance that is allowed to vent to the inside of your home."

She even says consider replacing a gas oven with an electric. She also wants national policy to take detection a step further.

"Every fuel burning appliance needs detection," she added. "If there is not detection, then we're just guessing. And we could put detection in homes or we could put detection on appliances. The same way that we put brakes on a vehicle."

But that's not a reality right now so McNabb is working toward nation-wide awareness.

She said, "Many people are aware that October is Fire Safety Month. And it just makes sense to make November, the CO safety month as well."

McNabb's organization along with MI Prevention launched the Protect the Protectors campaign to ensure all Michigan firefighters have proper CO safety equipment like portable monitors.

You can take your detection to the next level in your home. McNabb recommends personal detection devices that can detect the presence of CO down to zero. A company based in Sterling Heights called Crowcon makes these types of detectors.

