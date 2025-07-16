The 2025 ADA Celebration honoring the spirit of accessibility

The Disability Advocates of Kent County is putting together a celebration in honor of the Americans with Disabilities Act. ADA is a landmark piece of legislation passed in 1990 that marked a pivotal moment in the fightr for civil rights for individuals with disabilities.

On July 23, the grounds of the Special Olympics Inclusion Center will turn into the destination for a family-friendly celebration promising memorable evenings with activities, food and entertainment. The celebration goes from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and is free.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube