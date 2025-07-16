Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

The 2025 ADA Celebration honoring the spirit of accessibility

ADA Celebration in Grand Rapids July 23
Posted

The Disability Advocates of Kent County is putting together a celebration in honor of the Americans with Disabilities Act. ADA is a landmark piece of legislation passed in 1990 that marked a pivotal moment in the fightr for civil rights for individuals with disabilities.

On July 23, the grounds of the Special Olympics Inclusion Center will turn into the destination for a family-friendly celebration promising memorable evenings with activities, food and entertainment. The celebration goes from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and is free.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise