'That's what I love': Nonprofit and West Michigan Golf Course gear up for Caddies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Usually, getting paid on the golf course is reserved for the pros. That's changing this summer for West Michigan teens.

Thanks to a partnership between Indian Trails Golf Course and First Tee, teens can caddy; a fun summer paycheck that could open doors beyond the 18th hole.

"Golf is one of those sports that's known as a lifetime sport," explained Henry Stallings, the lead Coach for First Tee, a non-profit that helps kids get involved in golf— for the fun, sure, but also for what they'll get out of it.

“They're walking away with not only a nice little paycheck, but also a toolbox of interpersonal skills, life skills, communication skills," emphasized Stallings.

First Tee started bringing caddies to golfers at Indian Trails Golf Course in 2023.

For caddy Jayden Fudge, it's been his dream job.

“I mean, where else do you get to walk around the beautiful scenery like this and then get paid?" said Fudge.

One of Jayden's favorite things is using his skills and being taken seriously by golfers on the course.

“This guy asked me should I have my three wood or five iron? So I told him hit the three wood, because your five iron sucks right now," explained Fudge. "He hit it right up onto the green."

Time on the green this summer could also earn Jayden some green

Based on the number of rounds caddied and their GPA, these teens could become eligible for the Evans Scholarship, a full-ride that can help them play through at a 4-year college without the big price tag.

“This scholarship is designed more for lower-income students to have these opportunities," explained Graham Rayburn, General Manager for Indian Trails Golf Course.

First Tee caddies say the program gives them more than just a scholarship opportunity, but a love for the game and everything that comes with it.

“Watching these golfers play and making new connections; building friendships— it's really awesome. Yeah, that's what I love," explained Tyler Mason, a caddy for First Tee.

