Summer's (almost) here: Check out these June events from the WMTA

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The weather is heating up, schools are letting out and if you're looking for fun ways to fill the long, summer days, read on.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of June events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Lilac Festival, Mackinac Island; June 5 - 14th

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

It’s hard to think of Mackinac Island without thinking of Lilacs; especially in the first weeks of June! The Lilac Festival is the largest and most historical festival on Mackinac Island and is ten fun-filled days - from June 5th to the 14th - celebrating the unique history, beauty and symbolism that lilacs have had on the island.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

During the festival the official poster will be revealed, the Lilac Queen will be crowned and loads of lilac themed events, like planting seminars and history-filled lilac walking tours will be happening, all enhanced by the gorgeous shades of white and purple everywhere!

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Then there are lots of other festivities to get excited about too - like the Grand Parade - where every float is pulled by horses, of course - a 10K Run/Walk, live music and the Michigan Cornhole Tournament.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Lakeshore Art Festival, Downtown Muskegon; June 27 and 28th; 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

The fabulous Lakeshore Art Festival in downtown Muskegon is a must for summer time art, music, food and fun.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

With literally 8 bustling blocks filled with 100’s of artists, including over 250 juried fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, plus an artisan food market, street performers, a Children’s Lane filled with artful activities, and a Michigan Author’s Alley - there is literally something fun for everyone.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

The whole community can participate and get creative at the interactive art stations, including a rock decorating booth, plus watching selected artists create live pieces is always inspirational. The Festival is always looking for volunteers, and you can go online to sign up.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

27th Annual Marshall Blues Fest, Choose Marshall; June 27

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

The Marshall Blues Fest is celebrating its 27th year for this family-oriented free music and entertainment festival, which will be held on June 27th.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

This year's headliner is Michigander Laith Al-Saadi, who won America’s hearts and a spot in the season 10 finale of NBC’s “The Voice” and now brings his authentic blend of blues, soul and classic rock to audiences around the world.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

As always, there will be a full slate of awesome Blues Music with a beer tent, loads of food vendors and prime time people watching. And if you're looking for a truly authentic home grown food experience, be sure to make a stop at the iconic Schuler’s Restaurant & Pub in downtown Marshall or swing over to nearby Cornwell's Turkeyville for some true Americana fun that the whole family will really love.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Shout-Out Events:

Feast of the Strawberry Moon - Grand Haven - June 13, 14

The Feast of the Strawberry Moon is a two-day event scheduled on Harbor Island with activities for the entire family. Explore the history of the Native American culture, the French exploration, the English colonization and the American unification of West Michigan through entertainment, battle re-enactments and various scheduled programs throughout the encampment.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Skilled artisans demonstrate wood carving, furniture making, blacksmithing, and spinning continually throughout the event. Families are immersed in the 17th Century living history experience as they explore the camp, listen to the beautiful sound of period music, smell the campfires and cooking foods, watch military battle re-enactments, and shop at various merchant tents.

Fathers Day; Historic Charlton Park Car Show; June 21; 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Rain or Shine the Historic Charlton Park in Hastings will be overflowing with lots of Dads and lots of cars! Bring your classic beauty and show off a bit - there will be over 20 cash prizes and door prizes in many categories.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

It’s $ 20 to exhibit your car, which includes admission for passengers in the car and $ 5.00 for spectators.

Charlevoix Summer Art Show, June 27, 10:00 -5:00 p.m; June 28, 10:00 - 3:00 p.m.

The Charlevoix Summer Art Show, features a mix of fine art and fine crafts displayed on the shores of scenic Round Lake in downtown Charlevoix.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Participating artists are carefully selected to ensure a well rounded show with many fun and unique items on display. Join us as we welcome the arrival of summer in northern Michigan at the Charlevoix Summer Art Show, where works of art and scenic views are just a step away!

FOX 17

The West Michigan Tourist Association’s Carefree Travel Guide and Lighthouse and Circle Tour Map for 2026 are now available. Head to wmta.org to request a free copy and learn more about other upcoming events.

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