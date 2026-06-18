SUMMER SCOOPS: Janice and Elliot check out the gigantic scoops at Norm's Ice Cream

FRUITPORT, Mich — This summer Elliot Grandia and Janice Allen are getting the scoop on the best ice cream shops around West Michigan.

Stop number three: Norm's Ice Cream.

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If there’s one thing customers learn quickly at Norm’s Ice Cream in Fruitport, it’s to arrive hungry.

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For nearly two decades, owner Norm Crothers — known to most simply as “Norm” — has been serving towering ice cream creations and building a devoted customer base that stretches well beyond the lakeshore community.

“It is really strange when you're walking the pier in Grand Haven, and you see little kids, and they'll look at you, and they'll kind of wave,” Crothers said.

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That recognition comes with years of serving scoops to generations of West Michigan families.

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Before becoming the face of one of the area’s most popular ice cream shops, Crothers worked in a very different field: journalism. He spent years at The Grand Rapids Press before industry downsizing prompted a career change.

“So, it started with a friend of mine calling me up and saying, ‘You know what, there’s an ice cream shop down the road. Why don’t you look at buying it?’” Crothers recalled.

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The move from newspaper deadlines to waffle cones proved successful.

Over the years, Norm’s has expanded its menu to include a wide range of ice cream treats, specialty creations and rotating monthly offerings. Among the customer favorites are cereal flurries, which feature a different breakfast cereal each month.

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“This month, we’re doing Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” said Jezzie Breitwisch, manager at Norm’s.

While customers have plenty of options to choose from, one thing remains consistent: portion sizes.

A large ice cream at Norm’s contains a whopping seven scoops!

The oversized servings have become part of the shop’s identity, drawing visitors eager to take on the challenge or simply share with friends and family.

During peak hours, it's common to see lines of vehicles fill the parking lot and spill onto nearby roads.

For many customers, the treats are well worth the wait.

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Whether it’s a classic favorite or one of the shop’s specialty creations, Norm’s has earned a reputation for serving generous portions and creating a community gathering place where ice cream lovers return year after year.

You can find Norm's Ice Cream at these locations:

Norms- Fruitport

350 N. 3rd Ave, Fruitport

Norm's- Grand Haven

1453 Washington Ave, Grand Haven

Norm's- North Muskegon

80 N. Causeway, North Muskegon

Where should Elliot and Janice head next? Let us know your favorite ice cream shops! Email us at mornings@fox17online.com.

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