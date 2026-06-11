SUMMER SCOOPS: Elliot and Janice hop on board Ice Cream Caboose

KENT COUNTY, Mich — All aboard! The next stop on the Summer Scoops tour is Ice Cream Caboose. Elliot Grandia and Janice Allen visited the longtime West Michigan staple to get the scoop on it's history and tasty offerings.

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The real caboose parked along Alden Nash Avenue in Alto has been drawing in ice cream lovers for 25 years — and the couple behind it say it all started with a simple idea on a country road.

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Bruce and Tammi Wingeier are the duo running Ice Cream Caboose, and the concept came together almost by chance.

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"I was driving down the road one day, he was coming the other way on a tractor, and I went, what if we do an ice cream shop? He goes, okay. There it was," Tammi said.

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The shop is built around an actual caboose — one that required a crane and a semi-trailer to get into place.

"So we put it on a semi trailer and brought it through the field. Met the crane here, and they picked it up and put her down for us," Tammi said.

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The two divide responsibilities to keep things running smoothly.

"He's the engineer, he's the one that made everything thick, he's the one that fixes everything. I'm the conductor, I'm the one who handles the employees, the ordering, and stuff like that," Tammi said.

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The caboose is hard to miss from the road. Customers say that's part of the appeal.

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"It just really draws your attention as you go by, you know. And so we thought, you know, we really need to stop sometime," customer Sue Beebe said.

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In 25 years, the shop has built up a loyal following. Regular customer Judy Purdy has been ordering the classic hot fudge sundae for over two decades. When asked how often she visits, she didn't hesitate.

"If I had my way, I'd be here every day," Judy said. "I come here and get my treat."

For those looking to try something different, the menu goes well beyond sundaes.

"One of our popular items we call locomotion, which is like a flurry, but a little bit better," Tammi explained.

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The shop also offers more than 20 flavors of soft serve — and customers can mix and match.

"You can put your strawberry with your cheesecake, your lemon with your cheesecake, you know, all so many variations," Tammi said.

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One standout menu item is the upside-down banana split. It offers layers of banana, chocolate syrup, soft serve, and pineapple, served in a cup for easy eating.

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Ice Cream Caboose is open through Labor Day.

Visitors can find the shop at 6300 Alden Nash Ave SE in Alto.

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Where should Elliot and Janice head next? Let us know your favorite ice cream shops! Email us at mornings@fox17online.com.

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