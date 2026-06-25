SUMMER SCOOPS: Elliot and Janice head to Big Dipper Ice Cream in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mich — This summer Elliot Grandia and Janice Allen are getting the scoop on the best ice cream shops around West Michigan.

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Stop number four: Big Dipper Ice Cream

Tucked next to a pizza restaurant in the heart of Wayland, the Big Dipper has been a go-to ice cream destination for years — and the story behind it is just as sweet as the scoops.

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Owner Taylor Emert has had a connection to the shop most of her life.

"My whole life I wanted to work at an ice cream shop," Emert said.

Courtesy: Big Dipper Ice Cream

That dream became a reality, and the proof is on the walls. Emert drew what is now the shop's logo during 10th-grade math class. Today, that design surrounds a menu full of creative, ever-changing flavors.

Courtesy: Big Dipper Ice Cream

"You really never know what you're gonna find in here," Emert said.

One standout on the menu is the Moose on the Loose.

"Moose on the Loose is sea salt, caramel, moose tracks, and cookie dough all put together, that's a real good one," Emert said.

And if you're a waffle cone fan, the waffle cone nachos are a must-try.

Courtesy: Big Dipper Ice Cream

"You get to take your flavor of ice cream, and then two toppings, and then they're like waffle cone chips. Yeah, that's what I'd recommend you try," Emert said.

As a mom-to-be, Emert has been leaning into her cravings — and customers are benefiting from the inspiration.

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"You really never know what you're gonna find in here, and I think the baby's only helping that," Emert said.

Emert's due date is still a few months away, meaning there is plenty of time for more craving-inspired creations. She is also planning a fun giveaway for customers tied to the baby's arrival.

Courtesy: Big Dipper Ice Cream

And before long, the Big Dipper will have its own little dipper running around.

The fun does not stop when summer ends.

Courtesy: Big Dipper Ice Cream

The Big Dipper also offers holiday treats including advent calendars and ice cream pies when the weather turns cold.

"Nobody leaves upset," Emert said.

The Big Dipper is located at 175 W Superior St, Wayland.

Where should Elliot and Janice head next? Let us know your favorite ice cream shops! Email us at mornings@fox17online.com.

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