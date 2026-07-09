GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This summer Elliot Grandia and Janice Allen are getting the scoop on the best ice cream shops around West Michigan.

Stop number six: Double Dip Depot.

FOX 17

Double Dip Depot is more than just an ice cream shop — it's a childhood memory that became a career.

Owner James DeWinter has been coming to the shop since he was young.

FOX 17

He started working behind the counter at just 14 years old, before eventually buying the place in 2020.

"2020 was a wild year with Covid hitting, but everything worked out, and we're still here," DeWinter said. "I love ice cream myself, otherwise I wouldn't have this place, and fortunately, I can have it almost every day."

FOX 17

That daily indulgence has turned into a dedication to the shop and its customers.

SUMMER SCOOPS: Elliot and Janice and Elliot visit Double Dip Depot

DeWinter has also made some hard-to-miss additions to the property.

FOX 17

A massive dinosaur — originally from the former Rosie's Diner in the Rockford area — and an oversized chair from Grand Haven now make the shop larger than life.

FOX 17

Guests can enjoy the structures as they play a round of mini golf or a relish a sweet treat.

FOX 17

The Double Dip Depot's parfaits, like Peanut Butter Lover's and Hot Fudge Oreo, are fan favorites.

FOX 17

The shop also offers ice cream cakes, along with a food menu and merchandise.

"Everyone usually typically is very happy when they come get ice cream. I mean, it's a fun thing to do," DeWinter said. "We see so many people that come up every day, and they just love it."

FOX 17

You can find Double Dip Depot at 3284 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI.

Where should Elliot and Janice head next? Let us know your favorite ice cream shops! Email us at mornings@fox17online.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube