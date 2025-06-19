HOLLAND, Michigan — It is officially farmers market season in West Michigan, and, not surprisingly, thousands of shoppers are showing up weekly, ready to buy.

“It’s been kind of crazy,” Carl Grassmanis with Bowerman’s Farm said. “I almost wish I had two tents out here today and a little extra help.”

FOX 17 SUMMER SAVINGS: Four ways to make your dollar go further at the farmers market

There are over 75 vendors at the Holland Farmers Market alone, selling farm-fresh, local, and seasonal produce.

“We have some vendors that have been here since we opened in 1979,” Holland Farmers Market Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare said.

For Boeve Farms, it’s a short six-mile drive to bring their sweet corn, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and more from the farmhouse to the farmers market.

“That allows us to keep our prices down,” Boeve Farms worker Scott Jerome said.

There are also ways for shoppers to reduce costs. Scott suggests starting by keeping an eye out for any imperfections.

“We sell the number ones for a little more, and then our number twos are discounted, so they don't go to waste,” Scott said.

Anything bruised can also benefit your wallet.

And what about any produce left over late in the day? Scott says you can barter for a better price at closing time.

Additionally, purchasing in bulk can result in savings down the road.

“So we definitely have a lot of people who buy produce in bulk when it is in season, and they can it or freeze it to use all winter long, so that you're not trying to find blueberries in January,” Kara de Alvare said.

Finally, for folks enrolled in government assistance programs like SNAP benefits, farmers markets can help stretch your dollar.

“For instance, someone could take $20 from their Bridge Card, get $20 in tokens, and get another $20 in silver tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables,” Kara said. “That doubles their access to fresh, healthy foods.”

It's a win for shoppers and local farmers like Scott and his team.

Again, seasonal produce is generally cheaper than buying the same fruits and veggies out of season.

According to the Seasonal Food Guide, asparagus, arugula, apricots, basil, cherries, chives, kale, lavender, raspberries, snap peas, and strawberries are in season in late June and early July.

If you'd like to see what's in season in Michigan, regardless of the time of year, check out the Seasonal Food Guide's link.

