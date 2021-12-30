Sparty snacks for the Peach Bowl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Spartans take on the Pitt Panthers in the Chik-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. in Atlanta, Ga.

Gov. Whitmer also announced Thursday morning that Dec. 30 has been declared Spartan day in anticipation of the big game!

“I encourage every Michigander to root for the Spartans as they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl,” said Governor Whitmer. “Spartan teams are never beaten, and under Coach Mel Tucker’s leadership this year we have seen an expectation-defying season like no other. Go Green and Tuck Comin!'”

And what better way to celebrate game day with some delicious snacks!

Grace Derocha, registered dietitian and national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has some great ideas that will ensure the event is a celebration when it comes to the food you serve.

She came up with perfectly themed delights that will please even the pickiest of palates!

Start with chicken and waffle skewers done in the air fryer (with a special pickle brine!) - and add a bit of peach to stick with the theme. Then for dessert, nothing could be simpler than a chocolate crunchy football dessert! Full recipes are below!

Chicken and Waffle Skewers

Ingredients

For the chicken:

16 oz. of boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 cup pickle juice

1 large egg

3 Tbsp. milk

3/4 cup all purpose flour

3 Tbsp. corn starch

2 Tbsp. powdered sugar

1 1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

oil for spraying

For the waffles:

1 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup powdered sugar

¾ tsp. kosher salt

¾ tsp. baking soda

¾ tsp. baking powder

2 cups cultured lowfat buttermilk

¼ cup 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 large egg whites

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Garnish – Peach, chop into cubes

Instructions

For the chicken:

Place chicken pieces and pickle juice in a plastic bag or container to marinate. Place in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes.



Meanwhile, in a shallow bowl whisk together egg and milk.



In another bowl, whisk together flour, corn starch, powdered sugar, salt, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper. Set Aside.



Remove chicken pieces from the refrigerator. Grease the Air Fryer basket with a little oil.



Coat chicken pieces in egg mixture, then coat it in flour mixture, then shake off any excess flour and place it in the basket. Repeat until the bottom of the air fryer basket is full. Make sure none of the pieces are overlapping or touching.



Close the air fryer basket and cook on 360 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes, flipping halfway through at 6 minutes. Spray any flour spots when flipping with oil.



After 12 minutes is up, increase the heat to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for an additional 2 minutes.



For the waffles:

Set waffle iron to medium temperature.



In a large bowl, whisk together flour, powdered sugar, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Add buttermilk, melted butter, egg whites and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth.



Close the lid and cook until waffle golden brown and still steaming. Follow the instructions for your waffle maker.



Continue making waffles until batter is complete.



To Serve:

Cut each waffle square into fourths. Skewer one piece of waffle, chicken and peach cube to serve on toothpick Serve immediately with a side of maple syrup or drizzle the syrup over the chicken waffle and peach. Enjoy!



Chocolate Crunchy Football Dessert

Ingredients

5 Tbsp. salted butter

6 cups mini marshmallows

6 cups chocolate krisp rice cereal or cocoa krispies

1 cup white chocolate wafers



Instructions