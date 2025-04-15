Volunteers take over Devos Place for Helping Hands Day 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The aftermath of a disaster can be difficult to navigate, especially for families who've lost their homes or may not know where the next meal is coming from.

That's why it's so important that first responders are prepared with the supplies they need to lend a helping hand.

Tuesday, volunteers from SpartanNash, Calvin University athletic teams, and Folds of Honor are taking over Devos Place for Helping Hands Day 2025.

Helping Hands Day 2024 boasted more than 700 associates who packed 15,000 boxes and 5,000 hygiene kits in partnership with Convoy of Hope.

Each box provided meals for a family of four for one week In total, 500,000 meals were donated for disaster relief victims. The total value of product was $1.2 million along with a $100,000 check that was donated to Convoy of Hope by the SpartanNash Foundation.

Last year, donations went to victims of Hurricane Helene in Florida and in the Carolinas.

