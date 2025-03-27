Slow rolling into school: Fremont High School celebrates agricultural history

FREMONT, Mich — Since 2005, students at Fremont High School have been driving their tractors and farm equipment to school the day before spring break and on Thursday the tradition continued.

What has become a community tradition, celebrating Fremont's agricultural heritage, and the Future Farmers of America started with just 17 students and staff, and now averages 25-30 students each year.

The celebration doesn't stop in the parking lot, though.

Festivities surrounding the 'combine commute' include a tractor parade for elementary schools, a hot dog lunch, and high school Ag Olympics with the winning class being recognized at an all-school assembly to send students into their Spring Break.

Check out how the Fremont chapter of the FFA supports kids interested in a future in agriculture on their social media.

