Sip Shine features festive drinks for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day: Where to get deals
<p>Revellers take part in the St Patrick's Day parade through central London on March 13, 2016 in London, England.</p>
Posted at 6:58 AM, Mar 17, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sip Shine will be part of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in downtown Grand Rapids.

The locally-based distillery is partnering with Red Bull to bring some festive drinks to several restaurants and bars in the area, including during Irish on Ionia.

Featured locations
Shots (Walker and Belmont locations)
Brick and Porter
Social House
Big E's
Fratelli's

Sip Ship special drinks at Irish on Ionia
Green Sip Shine Arnold Shine and Lemonade
Slushies
Bomb Shots

Stop by and try something new, or enjoy a favorite.

