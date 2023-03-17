Sip Shine features festive drinks for St. Patrick's Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sip Shine will be part of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in downtown Grand Rapids.
The locally-based distillery is partnering with Red Bull to bring some festive drinks to several restaurants and bars in the area, including during Irish on Ionia.
Featured locations
Shots (Walker and Belmont locations)
Brick and Porter
Social House
Big E's
Fratelli's
Sip Ship special drinks at Irish on Ionia
Green Sip Shine Arnold Shine and Lemonade
Slushies
Bomb Shots
Stop by and try something new, or enjoy a favorite.