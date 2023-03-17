'Irish on Ionia' returns to downtown Grand Rapids as Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day street festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's largest Saint Patrick's Day street festival is officially returning after a three year hiatus.

Irish on Ionia will bring its 10th anniversary celebration of everything Irish across three city blocks in downtown Grand Rapids.

The 21 and older event, sponsored by SkyMint, will feature Irish-themed food, beer and entertainment as well as local craft beer and cocktails.

“We’re figuratively rolling out the ‘green carpet’ in preparation for the thousands of Michiganders who will come out and join us for the return of this one-of-a-kind cultural celebration,” said Ned Lidvall, CEO of Project BarFly and parent company of HopCat. “As in previous years, the 12-hour event will offer an exceptional line-up of entertainment, delicious food and plenty of beer options for the droves of green-clad festival-goers to enjoy. We look forward to once again shining a bright spotlight on the fun and excitement that the Grand Rapids community can offer.”

This year’s Irish on Ionia attendees will enjoy a variety of Irish-themed entertainment throughout the day, including: Celtic band 'Crossbow', husband and wife Celtic Folk duo 'Ironwood', Irish pub band 'Leprecons' and baroque pop-rock Celtic band 'Wakefire'. In addition to live musical performances, attendees will have an opportunity to dance to the beats of Sean Boney, Adrian Butler, DJ Composition, DJ Danimal, DJ Dolce, Greg Knott, Monica Parker, Shannon Williams and Keller Shaw.

There also will be special appearances by festival emcee, Liam the Extra Large Leprechaun and dance and street performances by the Motor City Irish Dance Company, Irish circus troops and live bagpipers.

The festival’s beverage offerings will be conveniently served under heated tents, providing comfortable atmospheres where everyone can find something to enjoy. The drinks selection will include an assortment of on-tap and canned beer, including Irish and green beer, the most-popular local craft brews and cocktails, among other fine selections. A variety of Irish-inspired food trucks will offer a delicious array of traditional and non-tradition fare, and delectable treats.

Irish On Ionia will once again incorporate HopCat’s zero-waste policy, an initiative that was implemented by the brand in 2014 by using all biodegradable products. Nearly 100 percent of the waste produced at the festival will be diverted from local landfills.

Ticket packages and pricing breakdowns are as follows:



Presale general admission available February 11th thru 17th: $20

General admission following presale available February 18th thru March 17th: $25

General admission at gate day of, while supplies last: $30

Very Irish Person (VIP) package: $65

Fast Past VIP Credentials, allowing re-entry throughout the day Annual 'Irish on Ionia' T-Shirt Commemorative 22 oz. 'Irish on Ionia' Mug (holds a 22 oz. for the price of 12 oz. all day) 'Irish on Ionia' Drinking Gloves

After Dark Ticket – admission after 7 p.m. Pre-sale only: $15

In 2010, Project BarFly held its first 'Irish on Ionia' St. Patrick’s Day-themed festival with live bands, DJ music, food and street entertainment, attracting only a few thousand attendees to Ionia Ave. in downtown Grand Rapids. The signature event has since become one of the largest Irish street parties in Michigan and has drawn partygoers from across the metro area, west Michigan, and beyond. This year’s Irish On Ionia event is expected to draw more than 15,000 revelers.

For tickets and information, click here. Tickets also can be purchased at Grand Rapids Brewing Company, HopCat and Stella's Lounge until Friday, March 17 at 10 p.m.