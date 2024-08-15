SCHOOL SAVINGS: Where you can find back to school items for less

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — This week if you are a parent, you are likely scrambling to get back to school shopping done before the first bell rings.

I wanted to take a look at school supply prices and give you a look at what popular supplies will cost you across an array of popular box retail stores.

Shout out to my friend and Rockford teacher, Alyssa Scheidel who gave me the list of needed supplies she sends out to her students ahead of the first day of school.

The list includes everything from backpacks and headphones, to Clorox wipes and composition notebooks. Some items are personal for the student and others will be used by the entire class.

We did our best to find the same products to compare prices between Target, Walmart, Meijer and Amazon.

Based on our back-to-school shopping trip (detailed below), here’s about what you can expect to pay for your full list across four major options:



TARGET: $135.52

WALMART: $136.78

MEIJER: $139.42

AMAZON: $131.96

As you can see prices were pretty even across the board. Amazon comes out cheapest at $131.96 dollars for the total specified using the same products at each retailer. Meijer coming in at the most expensive at $139.42

Here’s where you can find some savings.

Target and Amazon were cheapest for shoes:

GYM SHOES

TARGET: $32.99

WALMART: $34.90

MEIJER: $34.99

AMAZON: 26.88

Notebooks were cheapest at Walmart as well as masking tape and sandwich bags:

-1 PERSONAL NOTEBOOK (ANY DESIGN/COLOR)

TARGET:$1.39

WALMART: $.45

MEIJER: $1.49

AMAZON: $2.50

Amazing has the cheapest headphones:

-HEADPHONES (LABELED WITH YOUR CHILD’S NAME)

-TARGET: $14.99

-WALMART: $14:49

-MEIJER: $14.99

-AMAZON: $14

When not looking at branded backpacks, Walmart had the cheapest option across the board at $3.99. The cheapest option on Meijer’s website was $17.49.

Here’s a look at a breakdown across the board:

BACKPACKS:

-TARGET: $5.00

-WALMART: $3.99

-MEIJER: $17.49

-AMAZON: 7.99

