GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — The Grand Rapids Poet Laureate Kyd Kane is creating a ‘space to speak’ for poets and artists of all ages. Between now and April 30, participants can pick up a postcard at any GRPL location, fill it with poetry and art, and return it to be featured in an exhibit this summer.

It’s simple to participate – just pick up a postcard at any GRPL location and use your “space to speak” answering questions and filling your postcard with poetry and art. Then, simply drop off your card at any GRPL location.

The completed postcards will be part of an exhibit that travels between all GRPL locations starting in May. There will also be a digital exhibit that can be viewed on the library’s website. The project is open to all ages and it is free to enter. The digital and physical exhibits debut in the summer of 2022.

The Poet Laureate is an ambassador of poetry for the city of Grand Rapids, creating programs and projects to foster the writing and reading of poetry by the public. During the three-year term, the Poet Laureate engages the community through three distinct projects. In 2021, Ericka “Kyd Kane” Thompson was named the seventh poet laureate. The Postcard Poetry Project [A space to speak] is her first project. Kyd is a self-taught, multi-disciplined visual artist, poet and, most importantly, beacon of peace and love; born and raised on Grand Rapids southeast side.

The Poet Laureate Program is funded by the Grand Rapids Public Library Foundation, Dyer-Ives Foundation Poetry Fund. For more information, call 616-988-5400 or visit at www.grpl.org/ppp [grpl.org].