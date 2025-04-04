PLAY BALL! Opening day opens the gates to a new look at LMCU Ballpark

LMCU Ballpark is set to welcome fans with a completely revamped look as a new season approaches. Not only will spectators notice the changes, but players will also benefit from the upgrades.

“This was a 32-year-old field, and we took it completely out,” said Whitecaps General Manager Jim Jarecki regarding the extensive renovations.

Over the off-season, the diamond has been completely renovated from the ground up, culminating in a fresh playing surface. “We've got new drainage, new irrigation, new sod in there, and it's an aspect that the players are going to enjoy because it's zero slope, and they also have 15 feet of warning track,” Jarecki added.

Fans will experience a new level of excitement as they cheer on the players this season. “The noise level is going to go up because we are impacted this way that, you know, when the crowds are cheering, the White Caps are going to hear it,” Jarecki explained.

The redesigned venue also includes added terrace space, providing spectators with new vantage points. “When people sit or stand in those terrace areas, they're going to be close to home plate than they've ever been before, a different angle, directly to home plate, and gets a view of a game that, you know, they've never seen before,” Jarecki noted.

Additional improvements include a new batting cage under the Family Fare Clubhouse, a weight room for visiting teams, and expanded event space behind third base. The balcony offers an out-of-the-ball park view.

“We know that this is now going to take us in the next 20 seasons,” said Jarecki.

Fans are invited to witness the changes firsthand as the 2025 season kicks off at LMCU Ballpark this Friday, April 4th.

