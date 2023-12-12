Whitecaps share update on LMCU Ballpark renovation

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps shared an update on the LMCU Ballpark’s massive renovation project Tuesday.

The multiphase modernization project was announced earlier this year. Phase one will bring an updated space for players along with weight rooms and other amenities.

The visitors’ clubhouse near third base is being rebuilt into a new home clubhouse. There will also be a modernized batting cage nearby.

Other improvements include a new playing surface, adjusted bullpens and more.

The Whitecaps took to social media Tuesday to share photos of the clubhouse.

“Our Ballpark Modernization project is still going strong,” the team writes, “and our friends at @ErhardtCC are making incredible progress!”

Phase two will bring a new entryway, an expanded concourse and other renovations. The second phase is expected to begin no earlier than 2025.

