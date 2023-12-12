Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Whitecaps share update on LMCU Ballpark renovation

Whitecaps new clubhouse pics 4.jpeg
West Michigan Whitecaps
Whitecaps new clubhouse pics 4.jpeg
Whitecaps new clubhouse pics 3.jpeg
Whitecaps new clubhouse pics 2.jpeg
Whitecaps new clubhouse pics 1.jpeg
Posted at 1:41 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 13:41:41-05

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps shared an update on the LMCU Ballpark’s massive renovation project Tuesday.

The multiphase modernization project was announced earlier this year. Phase one will bring an updated space for players along with weight rooms and other amenities.

The visitors’ clubhouse near third base is being rebuilt into a new home clubhouse. There will also be a modernized batting cage nearby.

Other improvements include a new playing surface, adjusted bullpens and more.

The Whitecaps took to social media Tuesday to share photos of the clubhouse.

 

Whitecaps new clubhouse pics 3.jpeg

Whitecaps new clubhouse pics 1.jpeg

“Our Ballpark Modernization project is still going strong,” the team writes, “and our friends at @ErhardtCC are making incredible progress!”

Phase two will bring a new entryway, an expanded concourse and other renovations. The second phase is expected to begin no earlier than 2025.

READ MORE: West Michigan Whitecaps announce big renovation projects for LMCU Ballpark

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book