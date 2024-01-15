Pink Tie Affair sells out, but there's still ways to help!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breast cancer survivors are getting a night to remember, thanks to sponsors like you-- but there's still more work to be done and more people to help!

Pink HEELS 4 Life is holding its Pink Tie Affair Gala to support those fighting breast cancer.

Pink HEELS 4 Life Pink Tie Affair Gala

The sold-out event will be held on February 10 at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Grand Rapids, giving survivors and their loved ones a night to remember with dinner and dancing.

Interested in helping out, but didn’t get a ticket this time? You can still support survivors by messaging them on Facebook or through email at PinkHeels4Life@yahoo.com.