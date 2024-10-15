Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Goldie!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan would like to introduce you to Goldie, a 7-year-old mixed breed looking for a forever home!

This fun-loving furball has lived with other dogs, but they're not sure about her history with cats.

Goldie would do best in a home with overlapping working schedules or with owners who are retirees and able to give her some on-demand attention.

You can find more about adopting Goldie here!

