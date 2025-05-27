Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Butterfly!

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — This week we're joined by Butterfly for Pet Adoption Tuesday!

She is only around a month and a half old, so she isn't ready for adoption quite yet, but will be soon. Harbor Humane tells us she was found cold on a good Samaritan's porch. She has some belly troubles because weaning was harder on her body, but she is still a spunky girl. We're told she loves to pounce around her foster dad and snuggle on his beard. She can also be found playing with her favorite bee string toy, or in a big food coma.

WATCH: Butterfly the kitten weighs in on the mic!

Harbor Humane is also looking for sponsors for this year's "Ale's for Tails". The event helps raise money for the homeless animals in Harbor Humane's cares. Find more information on how to get involved and how to get involved with the QR code below, or by clicking here.

