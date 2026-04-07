Pet Adoption Tuesday: meet Atlas!

WEST MICHIGAN — This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Atlas, an eight-week old puppy available for foster to adoption from Michele's Rescue.

Her's what they have to say about the pup:

"Hello, my name is Atlas and I am eight weeks old. I came all the way from across the state to find a better life. I am a happy boy, but I have a cherry eye. It is going to be fixed in the next week or so, and then I will be neutered. I love cats and dogs and I love to be by my people. I am always under foot and would do really well in a home with other pets and children. I am going to be a big boy as I am about 15 pounds."

For more information about the adoption process, click here.

Michele's Rescue

Michele's Rescue is also hosting a fundraiser hoping to raise money for a cat we met a few months ago named Bojangles. You might remember, Bojangles was rescued after ingesting poison. Then, he was found to have defective back legs which make it difficult for him to walk. He needs special surgery.

Michele's Rescue

The rescue says it is teaming up with Mosby's Popcorn. 50% of the proceeds from popcorn sales will go to covering Bojangle's medical costs. They're looking to raise $5,473.

You can check out the fundraiser by scanning the QR code above or by clicking here.

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