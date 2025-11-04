Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Bojangles!

This week for Pet Adoption Tuesday we meet Bojangles!

He's not available for adoption from Michele's Rescue quite yet - but he has an incredible story.

The rescue says Bojangles was originally found barely alive after ingesting rat poison. He was then found to have defective back legs, which make it difficult for him to walk. The rescue says it saved the cat from euthanasia, and he's just 8 months old.

Michele's Rescue

Bojangles has special braces to help bend his legs, but it's not a sustainable option for him. The rescue hopes to take him to Purdue University for further care, but they need donations to help pay for the treatment so he can find his forever home.

Learn more about donating here.

