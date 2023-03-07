Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Animal Control!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been about 8 months since the Kent County Animal Shelter and Animal Control split, giving both departments a little more room to properly serve the county.

Animal Control is now under the Kent County Sheriff's Office— as their investigations typically need cooperation with police— but we're told the departments still work closely together.

When animals are found in an abusive or neglectful situation, it takes more than just removing them to make sure everything's OK.

Scripps National

It's at that point officers reach out to the Kent County Animal Shelter where animals can get a medical assessment, temporary place to stay, or the opportunity to find a forever home.

The shelter tells FOX 17 Animal control brings in animals of all kinds for care— dogs and cats, yes, but also bunnies and more rare animals are taken in by the facility.

Kent County Animal Shelter

Foster families and shelter employees work with officers to help get animals healthy, and into a happy home.