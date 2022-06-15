Kent County government announces changes to animal shelter, Animal Control

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County government announced it plans to make changes to its animal shelter operations.

We’re told the Kent County Animal Shelter will operate “as a stand-alone county department” and report to county administrators beginning Friday, July 1. Meanwhile, all animal control procedures will be moved to a designated team with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

“Best practices in animal welfare and animal control are Kent County’s top priority in restructuring these operations,” says Al Vanderberg, Kent County administrator. “We consulted subject matter experts and community members and commissioned extensive research into county-level animal shelter and animal control operations before recommending these changes. These decisions are data driven and reflect nationwide best practices in animal welfare, as well as public safety.”

The county says the animal shelter will continue to care for lost and deserted animals, saying the reporting change will help the Kent County Health Department focus on caring for humans.

Animal Control will be under the leadership of law enforcement officials, with staff members including a civilian animal control supervisor and special deputies already working for KCSO, county officials say. We’re told civilians will still make up animal control officers but will not be authorized to make arrests; that duty falls exclusively on deputies assigned to animal control.

Kent County advises residents to call 616-632-7310 to report dog bites, suspected animal cruelty or stray dogs. Residents are asked to call 911 if a human is being attacked by an animal, or if someone’s pet is in imminent danger.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube