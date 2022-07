GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This week's Pet Adoption Tuesday guest is a familiar face - Annabelle!

The 2-year-old pup joined FOX 17 Morning News last month, but still hasn't found a home.

Michele's rescue says she loves walks and naps, and will do best with older, laid back dogs. Annabelle also loves kids!

If you think Annabelle is a good fit for your family, you can apply at michelesrescue.com.