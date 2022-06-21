Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Annabelle!

Meet Annabelle! This 2-year-old girl is a survivor who is hoping she will find a forever home to settle down in.
Annabelle 1.jpg
Annabelle 2.jpg
Annabelle 3.jpg
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 09:05:36-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Annabelle!

This 2-year-old girl is a survivor who is hoping she will find a forever home to settle down in.

Annabelle was saved from death row less than 24 hours before she was scheduled to be euthanized at a shelter in Texas.

Annabelle 2.jpg

After crossing the country to find comfort with a foster from Michele’s Rescue, Annabelle had another near-death experience cardiac arrest stopped when they tried to spay her.

It turned out that Annabelle had heartworm. She’s being treated for it now and will be heartworm-free in about 45 days.

She will need to be an only dog and is just a little too curious about cats and kittens.

Annabelle s a laid-back pup who loves camping.

Annabelle is in need of a foster family.

You can learn more about Annabelle on Michele’s Rescue’s website.

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Annabelle

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News