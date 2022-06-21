Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Annabelle!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Annabelle!

This 2-year-old girl is a survivor who is hoping she will find a forever home to settle down in.

Annabelle was saved from death row less than 24 hours before she was scheduled to be euthanized at a shelter in Texas.

After crossing the country to find comfort with a foster from Michele’s Rescue, Annabelle had another near-death experience cardiac arrest stopped when they tried to spay her.

It turned out that Annabelle had heartworm. She’s being treated for it now and will be heartworm-free in about 45 days.

She will need to be an only dog and is just a little too curious about cats and kittens.

Annabelle s a laid-back pup who loves camping.

Annabelle is in need of a foster family.

You can learn more about Annabelle on Michele’s Rescue’s website.

