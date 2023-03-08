Watch Now
Paw, Claws, & Corks: 11th annual gala helps animals in need

Humane Society of West Michigan
Posted at 7:38 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 07:38:10-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dress to the nines—canines that is. And kittens. And bunnies and— the point is it’s time to celebrate helping animals in West Michigan.

Paw Claws & Corks is back for their 11th annual gala fundraiser March 15 at 6 p.m. in DeVos Place.

This formal affair features silent and live auctions supporting the Humane Society of West Michigan.

“As a 100% donor-funded nonprofit, your support is critical to providing food, water, shelter, and medical care to animals in need. Thanks to support from donors like you, in 2022 we were able to find forever homes for over 2,500 animals!”- Zoey Goehring, Paws, Claws, & Corks event coordinator.

Enjoy fine wines and microbrews plus food from Two Scoots Barbeque, MeXo, and more.

Tickets—available until March 13 at 5 p.m.— include dinner, drinks, a Biscuit Bag of treats to bring home to your furry friends, and access to the auctions and raffles.

