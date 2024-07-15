Party with Sparty for the 8th Annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Coming up— your chance to party like a Spartan to support kids looking to make a meaningful impact on the world.

The 8th Annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration takes place July 21 at Atwater Brewery— tickets get you 2 drinks, a world-famous Pronto Pup, and Sadler swag.

Grab a picture with Sparty himself, MSU Cheerleaders & Dancers, and Zeke the Wonder Dog, bid on auction ites, and rock out with the Spartan Marching Band starting at noon— all to support the Michael Sadler Foundation.

The foundations youth development programs have taught over 6,000 kids how to build meaningful legacies so far.

You can get your tickets here.