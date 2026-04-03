Need last-minute Spring Break ideas? Check out these activities from the WMTA

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Spring is here and if you're itching to get outside to soak up the season, get a load of these fun April activities.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of some popular events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Butterflies are Blooming - Frederick Meijer Gardens; now until April 30

Spring Nights Bourbon & Butterflies; 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

It will be awhile before we see our beautiful butterflies outside, but it’s definitely time to see them inside in all their intricate beauty at the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the United States! Butterflies are Blooming in the lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory at the Frederick Meijer Gardens.

Courtesy: WMTA

Bring your camera and experience the joy of watching these beautiful creatures up close and personal at the numerous feeding stations and maybe even the thrill of having one land on your head!

Courtesy: WMTA

It’s like a living canvas of color and motion. You can also celebrate spring in full flight during special late-night events on various dates between April 21st and April 28th titled Spring Nights - Bourbon and Butterflies.

Courtesy: WMTA

Enjoy thousands of butterflies in flight while listening to live music from local artists, all while sipping on your favorite cocktails from a curated bar menu.

John Ball Zoo Lantern Festival opens April 8 thru June 14, Wednesday thru Sundays and Tuesdays starting May 19; 7:30 - 11:30 p.m.

The ever-popular Grand Rapids Lantern Festival opens on April 8 and continues through June 14. This is a spectacular celebration of Chinese cultural artistry and guaranteed to leave you completely astounded.

Courtesy: WMTA

This breathtaking and beautiful showcase is an easy one-mile tour through the John Ball Zoo and everywhere you turn these handcrafted illuminated lanterns come alive as they intertwine the beauty of wildlife with profound Chinese traditions complete with soaring and majestical dragons, towering phoenixes and colorful signs of the zodiac.

Courtesy: WMTA

Tickets are necessary and issued in 30 minute increments, but once you are in the zoo, take your time and traverse the paths at your leisure. Hours are Wednesday thru Sundays from 7:30 - 1130 p.m. and Tuesday dates open up on May 19.

W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, Earth Day Free Admission; April 22, 9:00 - 500 p.m.

There is so much to celebrate on Earth Day, which is April 22 this year, and one incredible way to experience it is at the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary near Kalamazoo. And even better, your visit on Earth Day at the Sanctuary is free!

Courtesy: WMTA

Take yourself or your family out, enjoy a stroll through the many trails and along the lake and be sure to check out the many types of waterfowl, including the majestic Trumpeter Swans. You will also learn about the prairie restoration that is taking place too. An art exhibit is on display on April 18 and 19th, in partnership with Gull Lake and Richland Elementary School, titled “Wings of Conservation.”

Courtesy: WMTA

The exhibit features the work of students, using recycled materials to create bird sculptures and murals, highlighting birds and their habits.

Spending Spring Break in West Michigan?

Spring Break Day Camp at Battle GR - April 6 - 8th - Tactical games and sports like archery, laser tag, ax throwing, fun crafts, Camp Olympics and more!

Courtesy: WMTA

Spring Break Open House Muskegon Museum of History & Science, April 10 - free for Muskegon county residents and $ 5.00 for non residents

Courtesy: WMTA

Spring break is here and spring is on the way! Join the museum for a fun day of spring related activities. Test your knowledge and detective skills in the flower scavenger hunt, plant some seeds to start your spring garden, and tour their newest hands-on kids exhibit From Here to There to try out the hover chair, lock system, and much more.

Courtesy: WMTA

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Spring Break Bonanza- April 3 thru April 12

Courtesy: WMTA

Critter Barn, plus Running of the Lambs, May 2

During March and April, you are able to see the beautiful baby lambs and experience the joy of new life.In May, the gates are opened and the lambs run outside for the very first time! Plus yard games, corn pit and crafts will be taking place.

Courtesy: WMTA

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

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