Navy veteran finds calling as graphic artist after national award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There's no fixed time in life when one truly knows what they want to do. It happens, when it happens. For one man, his calling came from a runway, on the ocean.

"I worked on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier for about 9 to 10 months," explained Mike Thompson.

From the sea to eventually, the road. “I found a job driving for FedEx, and I really enjoyed it. Up until Covid happened," said Thompson.

Mike's calling wasn't clear. At least until, he took on the daunting task of redoing his family's 100 year old home. "It;s the family farm, and I didn't want to see anything happen to it," explained Thompson.

Over six years of work, an interest eventually found its way to Mike.

“Graphic design, because the same process, at least for me, and the way I think about things is you sit down and you draw up a plan and then you follow through with it," said Thompson.

That's where he saw Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University as a pathway.

"I have the GI bill so schools covered, and also while you go to school, they pay for your housing," said Thompson.

Three years into his calling, Mike's graphic design work started to get recognized. He created a "zine" a magazine-like format featuring his favorite hobby: hunting.

Mike Thompson Pages 7 and 8 of the Spore Print Press, by Mike Thompson

"I did this for myself, and I had no intention of any of this happening," explained Thompson. His zine, The Spore Print Press won a local American Advertising Award.

After seeing the reception Mike got locally, he decided to submit to the National Addy Awards.

“It returned to being a gold award and was an invite to go out there and accept that," said Thompson.

Coming back home with a Gold Award, Mike explains that just about anyone can do it. “just get out there and give it a go and and stick with it," emphasized Thompson.

Addy Award PKG

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube