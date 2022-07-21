MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One West Michigan community's dreams are closer to coming true thanks to a $250,000 grant from Consumers Energy.

Muskegon Heights is working to reinvigorate its downtown with the extra money.

Muskegon Heights awarded $250,000 grant to help transform downtown park

It comes as the city has started an initiative to bring more people and businesses back to the downtown called Reaching New Muskegon Heights.

The central part of the project is giving Rowan Park a facelift to provide space for future events and festivals to spark interest in surrounding businesses.

The improvements will include a splash pad, restrooms, fountain and a promenade.

A statue paying tribute to the city's rich marching band history will also be a large part of the project.

"By making it a destination, that will incentivize the businesses to relocate to our downtown area and take advantage of our main street," Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bell said.

The city now has $20 million worth of funding on the table. Another big portion of the project is reinventing the Strand Theater which has been closed for about three decades.

