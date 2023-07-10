Miles for Smiles supports families, celebrates life

HOWELL, Mich. — Miles for Smiles is hitting their stride after 6 years supporting families who've lost children.

The event has become a place for families to celebrate their children and each other, and connect with others facing tragedy.

The 5K/10K is part of Julianna's Wishes, a family-run foundation started when its namesake died suddenly in a car crash while on her way to hockey practice for the Meijer Girls Hockey Program in Lansing.

"She was a bright light who cared about others, so we use this charity to help our community in ways that keep her memory alive."

—Julianna's brother and Marketing Coordinator for Julianna's Wishes, Stephen Ward-Brown

West Michigan showed up big for this cause last year.

The race is open to runners of all kinds— kids, adults, even four-legged friends!

The foundation has raised scholarships for over 50 students at Howell High School, build a garden in Howell's library to celebrate the lives of children in the community who've passed, and donated to the Youth Connection Center and Animal Shelter in the Howell area. In honor of Julianna's love of hockey, they've funded the first girls' high school hockey team in the area; Livingston United.

The race is Saturday, August 5 at Howell High School. Now through July 15, registration for the race is discounted and runners get a Miles for Smile t-shirt!