Miles for Smiles event returns

HOWELL, Mich. — After losing their daughter, a family decided to start a pair of charity runs that honors children who have passed away.

Called Miles for Smiles, the organizers take the money raised and use it to help support kids and families in Michigan.

The event features an in-person and virtual 5K run/walk and 10K run/walk.

Miles for Smiles starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 6 at Howell High School.

Yoga will be offered before the event to help get participants warmed up.

All proceeds will benefit Julianna’s Wishes, which was created in memory of Julianna Ward-Brown to provide support to the community with an emphasis of building a celebration of life garden at the Howell Carnegie Library.

You can learn more and register for the event online.

