Michigan governor candidates outline plans to improve schools, student literacy

Michigan ranks 44th in fourth-grade readingGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — , according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest State of the State address. The ranking comes as the state has added record funding for kids, including an extra $250 in funding for each public school student.

With the August primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4, I asked each candidate what their plan is to better Michigan's schools.

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Perry Johnson said improving education starts with parents and early childhood development.

"We have to recognize if we want to improve the quality of education, we have to start with the parents. We have to start it at the earliest of levels. And we should actually be introducing phonics to the parents and the kids at the age of one. Two, they learn to read much sooner. It's a lot easier to work with kids and develop them in an early stage than it is trying to work with them when they're in high school."

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John James said he plans to act immediately if elected.

"I plan on getting started on day one, opting into the education freedom tax credit that we passed just last year in the president's working family tax cuts, so that parents will have the resources to send their child whether it be safest and most successful, or if you like what you have, you can increase tutoring or do what you would like to do."

Jocelyn Benson said the state's education funding formula needs to be overhauled.

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"We need to redo the funding formula, which determines how that money gets from the states to each district. And instead of a one-size-fits-all formula, we have to create a weighted model that meets the unique needs of every district. Right now, we have some districts getting too much, some districts far too many, getting too little, and not an efficient use of and or an accountable use of that spending once it's allocated."

Chris Swanson said he wants to protect school aid funds and expand career and trades pathways for students.

Elizabeth Ruiz

"We're going to make sure the school aid funds protected and we're graduating kids not only just for. But in a pathway of maybe where trades can pull them in, bringing those trades into the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade, whether it's, you know, you know, ironworkers and electrical or door, you know, construction, if you do that and then by the time they're 9th or 12th they're in the apprentice program, they're getting out now in the 11th or 12th co-opping and they're making $35 an hour right out of high school."

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