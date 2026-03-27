HOLLAND, Mich. — Current data shows Michigan ranks 44th in the nation for fourth-grade reading levels, an issue Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged in her State of the State address last month. A Holland nonprofit is helping tackle that problem with its "Reach Out and Read" program, starting at a child's very first doctor's visit.

"Reach Out and Read Michigan" is a facet of the Holland nonprofit "Ready for School."

WATCH: Holland nonprofit tackles low reading scores by providing free books during early childhood doctor visits

Holland nonprofit tackles low reading scores by providing free books during early childhood doctor visits

"'Reach Out and Read' is a program that promotes early literacy and social emotional bonding with a caregiver through shared reading," said Senior Program Manager, Tracy Amid. "['Ready for School'] became the statewide affiliate for 'Reach Out and Read' at the very end of 2022."

Trinity Health nurse practitioner Amber Lindeman heads the program at the hospital’s downtown Grand Rapids location.

"It's ages birth to five years old, and every well child visit, we bring in a book," Lindeman said. "I know some of it comes through the Saint Mary's Foundation, which we are obviously very blessed to have. Another reason why I wanted to work for Trinity ... we do so many good things for our community and the Saint Mary's Foundation allows for the books."

The Grand Rapids location is just one of over 100 medical providers across the state that partner with the program.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Trinity Health nurse practitioner Amber Lindeman

"We have over 182 clinics that are providing the program across the state of Michigan, and we partner with several different health systems," Amid said. "It's more than just hearing the words and looking at the pictures. It's about talking about it and building that relationship with their caregiver."

It also gives medical staff the chance to observe developmental skills.

"We're watching for fine motor skills with their finger dexterity. We're watching their reaction between them and the parent. We're looking for language development," Lindeman said. "They're pointing out the trees and the flowers and the birds, and so it's got great benefits for language and brain development."

The visits provide an opportunity for literacy education and guidance.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Angela and Emersyn Paasche

"Sometimes ... they only come once a year, so it's our only opportunity to talk about health and wellness, and reading ties in a lot to their development, along with the exercise, healthy eating, limited screen time," Lindeman said. "We're trying to promote more healthy brain development and family time, versus sitting on an iPad or in front of the screen, which we recommend maybe an hour or less a day."

Amid said that children who attend a Reach Out and Read clinic are 2.5 times more likely to read and grow developmental skills with their caregiver compared to kids not affiliated with the program.

"It is incredible, because the doctors provide this modeling and guidance on how to interact with the book, with the child, based on the age of that child, and then they have access to a brand new book when they go home, so they're ready to go," Amid said.

For 4-year-old Emersyn Paasche and her mother, Angela Paasche, the program provided an early start to a beloved bedtime ritual.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Emersyn Paasche

"From the very first visit, when we're coming here and she's a baby, we're getting board books that are black and white and full of images and different prints," Angela said. "I think the program is really amazing. I think it is really inclusive to all. I think that the books have shown all different stages."

Emersyn's current favorite books are "Dragons Love Tacos" and "Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel."

"Emerson, you read to your stuffies. You play school all the time, right? Yes, we love reading. How many books do we read at night?" Angela asked. "We always try to say two, but somehow we work in a lot of other books in our budget."

"Sometimes three!" Emersyn added.

"We love reading because we get to spend time together," said Angela.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Angela and Emersyn Paasche

Ready for School is hosting a book drive in the Holland and Zeeland area for the Reach Out and Read program until the end of March. Community partners accepting new book donations include:

StrEATs Taco Kitchen

Buursma Agency

Crazy Horse Steakhouse and Saloon

Boatwerks Waterfront

MillerKnoll Cafe

De Boer, Baumann & Company, PLC GH/Holland

United Bank of Michigan Holland

Holland Pediatric Associates

The Salon Professional Academy of Holland

Peachwave of Holland

Antidote Books & Records

Tip Toes

Apothecary Gift Shop

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