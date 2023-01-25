Marketplace App created by West Michigan woman seeing egg listings rise drastically

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’ve seen prices increase on average $2.31 in the last year according to the latest U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

And that’s caused local backyard egg producers to speak up.

In recent weeks, Farmish App creator Terra Osman tells FOX 17 that they’ve seen 4,000 new egg listings on the app.

FOX 17 first told you about the marketplace app for local food and farms last summer, as it was created right here in West Michigan.

The app helps provide a marketplace for everything from eggs to produce to plants.

Osman says in response to the rising egg prices in the past few weeks at the grocery store, smaller backyard egg-producing operations are growing very popular among app users.

She’s also seeing another surprising new trend.

“We're seeing things like quail eggs pop up, and it's a really efficient choice, especially for small spaces, Osman said.

“Quail lay eggs more frequently, they taste really similar to chicken eggs, and they lay eggs earlier. “

Osman also noted chickens actually need a good amount of sun to lay eggs and that is why she thinks quail eggs are on the rise in states like Michigan that struggle with sunlight this time of year.

Many farmers markets in West Michigan are still operating during the winter including the Fulton Farmers Market and the Holland Farmers markets, just a few other options for eggs.

