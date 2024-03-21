Magician-patient brings smiles to fellow Mary Free Bed patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hospital patients spend a lot of time hoping their illnesses and ailments disappear. At Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids one patient found a way to make problems disappear, at least for a moment, for every patient.

David Bogdan has been a magician for more than 60 years. He found the hobby after helping a friend in first grade, and it propelled him into a life of magic.

David ran a magic-themed restaurant in Illinois for years before finding himself in West Michigan, sharing magic with anyone with open arms.

“Everybody seems to have that desire to learn secrets,” explains Bogdan.

It was that desire that brought David, now experiencing acute kidney failure at Grand Rapids’ Mary Free Bed, to bring magic a show to every patient.

Emily Regan, Director of Social Services at Mary Free Bed explained that David brought up the idea of running a magic show for the patients on a whim.

“He didn't tell me until like last week! And he's like, I would love to do a magic show for your patients and staff,” said Regan.

Fliers were quickly made, David’s wife made arrangements to have all his magic gear brought to the hospital, and the show was on!

“It was very rewarding… Truly, like watching our therapist watch him was incredible. It melted my heart,” Regan explained.

While hearts were melting, David was just happy to be doing what he loved.

“When I don't do any magic for a while, there's like a void there,” said Bogdan.

While magic is still in the air, David’s discharge brings mixed feelings to staff at Mary Free Bed.

"It's very bittersweet because like I said he's brought a lot of sunshine to this floor so we're going to be bummed to miss it,” explains Regan.

David expects to be discharged on Thursday, March 21. He is transitioning to in-home care but he plans to never stop bringing magic to smiling faces.

