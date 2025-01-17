Local restaurants are prepping for Lions playoff surge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — FORWARD DOWN THE FIELD!
The Lions are back in the playoffs, and our West Michigan bars and restaurants are back in the kitchen, preparing for a surge of business Saturday night surrounding the game.
Here at Peppinos Pizzera in downtown Grand Rapids, the work started early— very early— because not only are they anticipating people ordering pizza for the Lions game, but there is a Grand Rapids Griffins home game on Saturday too.
Catch the Lions taking on the Washington Commanders on FOX 17 on January 18 — Kickoff at 8 p.m.
Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team
Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube