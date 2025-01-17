Watch Now
Local restaurants are prepping for Lions playoff surge

FOX 17 - Peppino's
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — FORWARD DOWN THE FIELD!

The Lions are back in the playoffs, and our West Michigan bars and restaurants are back in the kitchen, preparing for a surge of business Saturday night surrounding the game.

Fans enjoying the game at Peppino's

Here at Peppinos Pizzera in downtown Grand Rapids, the work started early— very early— because not only are they anticipating people ordering pizza for the Lions game, but there is a Grand Rapids Griffins home game on Saturday too.

Andy has no chance at this game

Catch the Lions taking on the Washington Commanders on FOX 17 on January 18 — Kickoff at 8 p.m.

