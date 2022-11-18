Watch Now
Local distillery making debut at tasting festival

Posted at 9:05 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 09:10:24-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Locally owned, national brand Sip Shine will be featured at the Grand Rapids International Beer & Wine Festival this year.

This is their first outing since moving distilling to Grand Rapids.

Sip Shine can be found within the Beer City Station at the festival, and will be opening a tasting room at the corner of Bridge St. and Stocking in 2023.

General admission is $20, food and drink tickets are extra.

You must be 21 or older with valid ID to enter.

For tickets and more info on the events featured within the Grand Rapids International Beer & Wine Festival, click here.

