International Beer Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to 15 years!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cheers to the International Beer Wine & Food Festival for introducing Grand Rapids to flavors from around the world for a decade and a half!

The 21+ event is at DeVos Place, November 18th & 19th and brings over 1,200 wines, beers, ciders, spirits— plus foods to tantalize your palette— to West Michigan every year.

We talked to featured Chef, Trimell Hawkins of Solace – Comfort 365 a restaurant opening next year, offering of southern and soul-food re-imagined through French techniques for a French Creole experience.

Your chance to try some of Chef Hawkins' dishes are Friday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and 4, 5, and 6 p.m. Tickets for this special menu can be bought with your ticket.

General Admission is $20; food and drink tickets are separate. ID's are required for entry.

Also debuting during the festival is locally owned, national brand Sip Shine! See their visit to the FOX 17 studio here.

For more information— head to the International Beer Wine & Food Festival website.