Legislators weigh in on new alcohol laws

MICHIGAN — You can grab cocktails to-go from your favorite restaurant—permanently, now that Senate Bill 141 is officially law.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the legislation July 18— it removes the expiration date from pandemic-era policies allowing businesses to offer this feature.

"We had fairly unanimous support coming out of the House and the Senate," Rep. Kristian Grant (D- Gran Rapids) told FOX 17.

Legislators who supported the bill say what started as a way to help keep small businesses open during extraordinary times has turned out to be a trial run for the new permanent policy.

"It's no different than me going to pick up my tacos and then stopping at the corner store and grabbing a six-pack, right?" Grant explained. "I don't believe that this changes what people already have the availability to do it just allowing local businesses to be a part of that part of the economy."

Also signed is Senate Bill 247, lifting restrictions on alcohol sales at college sports arenas. Whitmer says the hope is people will stop over-indulging before games if drinks are available inside.

Business owners tell FOX 17 it's a big win for them, offering continued revenue streams and new opportunities.