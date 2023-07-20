KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some college football games will be a little different at the stadium this fall, now that Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 247 into law— allowing alcohol sales at public university sporting events.

Western Michigan University already planned to introduce alcohol sales at home games this year, but school officials say the new law will allow them to do more.

'We are very excited': New law allows alcohol sales at WMU, other MI university sporting events

WMU's Board of Trustees voted in April to allow alcohol sales for general admission seating at Waldo Stadium. Prior to that, alcohol sales were limited to premium spaces.

“That was through a different process that the state provides through what was called 'day licenses,' 24-hour licenses that are given to nonprofits under certain terms and conditions,” Vice President and Director of Athletics, Dan Bartholomae explained.

He told FOX 17 that WMU applied for five licenses this fall, one for each home game at Waldo.

READ MORE: WMU to sell alcohol for general admission seating during 2023-24 football season

“The signing of this particular bill allows the facility to get a license, as opposed to just 24-hour licenses,” he added.

Senate Bill 247 will also allow universities to apply for licenses for other athletic facilities.

Bartholomae says this is an exciting addition to athletic events and it’s what fans have been wanting for a while now.

“Transactions will be limited to two per individual, per occurrence. We will cut off sales prior to the end of the game. You will not be able to leave the stadium with alcohol,” Bartholomae said.

FOX 17

There will be a text line for guests to report concerns in real-time, so officials can address any issues as soon as possible.

According to the governor’s office, 11 of the 14 Big Ten schools allow the sale of alcohol at sporting venues. Reports from universities show alcohol-related incidents declined once this kind of policy was enacted.

READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer legalizes alcohol sales at college sporting events, makes liquor to-go permanent

Universities typically upgrade security where alcohol is sold, and photo identification is required for every purchase.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube