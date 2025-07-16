LAUP Fiesta Week kicks off in downtown Holland

HOLLAND, Mich — Fiesta Week is kicking off in Downtown Holland, starting Wednesday, July 16, through Sunday, July 20 starting at 9:30 am.

In partnership with Latin Americans United for Progress (LAUP), this week will feature live music, dancing, food, and family-focused fun in Holland.

Starting on Wednesday, July 16, beginning at 9:30 am, the Herrick District Library will host a special bilingual edition of Market Story Time other kids activities will be happening throughout the morning until 11:30 am.

For a full list of activities, check out the LAUP website here.

LAUP's mission is to empower Latinos to create a better community through advocacy, celebration, and education.

According to the most recent U.S. Census data from 2020, the Hispanic or Latino population in Ottawa County is 9.9%, with 29,382 people responding as Hispanic or Latino of Ottawa Co.'s 296,200 population.

